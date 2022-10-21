Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $199.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $188.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,826,000 after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $188.98 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

