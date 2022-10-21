The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$99.47 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$99.47.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$100.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Kaufman Brothers decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$84.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$85.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$77.27 and a twelve month high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$10.93 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.85%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

