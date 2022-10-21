LXP Industrial Trust Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for LXP Industrial Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LXP Industrial Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LXP Industrial Trust

NYSE LXP opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter worth $89,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.