Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $304.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

AON Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $273.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.45 and its 200 day moving average is $283.95.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. City State Bank acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AON by 71.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

