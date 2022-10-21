Brokerages Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target at $38.42

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

