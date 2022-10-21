Brokerages Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Price Target at $241.18

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $239.18.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Rockwell Automation to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $225.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.82. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 176.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 83.5% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

