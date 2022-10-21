LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives $55.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.63.

LNXSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($59.18) to €52.00 ($53.06) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €56.00 ($57.14) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €64.00 ($65.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.94) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.86.

About LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

