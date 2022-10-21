Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives $144.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.67.

DROOF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 164 ($1.98) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deliveroo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deliveroo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deliveroo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

OTCMKTS DROOF opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

