W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives $73.90 Average Target Price from Analysts

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,092. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 34,852 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 406,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after buying an additional 141,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $72.67.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

