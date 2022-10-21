Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Lifted by KeyCorp

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATI in a research note issued on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ATI’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded ATI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. ATI has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 702.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in ATI by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 1,460.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

In other ATI news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $31,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $519,490 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

