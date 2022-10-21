Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kilroy Realty’s current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

KRC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

