Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $168.28 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.28.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,850 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 383.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $123.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.18 and a 200-day moving average of $124.88. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

