Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Douglas Emmett, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Douglas Emmett’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Douglas Emmett Price Performance
Shares of DEI opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett
In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916 in the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.58%.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
