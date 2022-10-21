Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -526.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.