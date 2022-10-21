National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTL. Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Mullen Group to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Mullen Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.30.

Mullen Group Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of MTL opened at C$13.34 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$10.83 and a 52 week high of C$15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.28.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$521.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$453.03 million.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

