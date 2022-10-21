HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a C$1.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE:ASM opened at C$0.80 on Wednesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$93.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.82.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$11.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.