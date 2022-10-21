CIBC Cuts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$46.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.90.

CPX stock opened at C$42.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 40.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.42. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$51.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.9399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,248,076.07. In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.53, for a total transaction of C$3,031,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,656,569.55. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,341.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

