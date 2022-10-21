Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Antofagasta from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a $10.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,110.06.

Antofagasta Price Performance

ANFGF opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

