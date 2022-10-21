Prologis, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prologis in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prologis’ current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.65.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $102.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.92. Prologis has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 139,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,191,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

