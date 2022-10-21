Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Raymond James raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.96 per share.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 2.8 %

CNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$149.50 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$169.00 target price (down previously from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$154.13.

TSE:CNR opened at C$151.12 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$137.26 and a 1 year high of C$171.48. The stock has a market cap of C$103.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$155.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total value of C$203,749.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,391,978.55.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.02%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

