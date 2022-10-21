Analysts Set Expectations for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

NYSE:REXR opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,001,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,810,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,606,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,782 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

