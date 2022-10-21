Edison Inv. Res Weighs in on Endeavour Mining plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$803.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.25 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,280.25.

TSE EDV opened at C$23.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$22.82 and a one year high of C$35.94. The firm has a market cap of C$5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08.

In other Endeavour Mining news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total transaction of C$629,269.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,231,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,199,633,386.53.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

