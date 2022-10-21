Realty Income Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Realty Income in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Realty Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.6 %

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE O opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently declared a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 281.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.