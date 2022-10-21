Endeavour Mining’s (EDV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2,500.00 price target on the stock.

EDV has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1,280.25.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$23.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08. Endeavour Mining has a 52 week low of C$22.82 and a 52 week high of C$35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.71.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$803.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$760.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total transaction of C$629,269.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,231,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,199,633,386.53.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

