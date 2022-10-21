Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.15.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Mick acquired 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at $780,898.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,229,175 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,899 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 357.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $625,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

