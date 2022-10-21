Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CUGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities to a sell rating and set a C$41.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.63.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CU stock opened at C$34.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.07. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$33.24 and a one year high of C$41.94.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$933.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Utilities

In related news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$647,484.81. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $49,205.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

