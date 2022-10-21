Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Utilities to a sell rating and set a C$41.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.63.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of CU stock opened at C$34.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of C$9.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.07. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$33.24 and a one year high of C$41.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$933.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$647,484.81. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $49,205.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

