TD Securities Begins Coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$41.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Mizuho reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.80.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance
Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$38.88 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$38.12 and a 12-month high of C$53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.42. The stock has a market cap of C$10.70 billion and a PE ratio of -58.82.
About Brookfield Renewable Partners
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.
