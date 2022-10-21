TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNW. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables Stock Down 0.3 %

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$12.26 and a one year high of C$19.45.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 218.60%.

About TransAlta Renewables

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.