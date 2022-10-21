Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NPI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$48.94.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$37.55 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$34.95 and a 1 year high of C$47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.75.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$556.79 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.9199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

