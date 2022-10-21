Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 105,011 put options on the company. This is an increase of 75% compared to the average daily volume of 60,054 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

TSM stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 74,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.8% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 107,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

