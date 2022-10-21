Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 54,217 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical volume of 34,286 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.16.

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.40 on Friday. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,776,479 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 480,256 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Transocean by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 25.0% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Transocean in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Transocean by 327.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

