Mullen Automotive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 53,042 call options on the company. This is an increase of 101% compared to the average daily volume of 26,332 call options.

Insider Activity at Mullen Automotive

In other Mullen Automotive news, Director Ignacio Novoa purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 180,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Michery sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,843,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ignacio Novoa bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 180,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $58,985. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MULN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mullen Automotive by 3,017.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,029,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 996,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mullen Automotive by 475.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 894,716 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 2,054.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 604,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 576,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 487,424 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Price Performance

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

NASDAQ MULN opened at $0.35 on Friday. Mullen Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

Featured Stories

