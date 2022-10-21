Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given a C$44.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$44.00 target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. CSFB set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.42.

SU opened at C$43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.68. The stock has a market cap of C$59.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$27.72 and a twelve month high of C$53.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.88.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 8.1199998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. In related news, Director Christopher Raymond Seasons acquired 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$42.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,843.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,843. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

