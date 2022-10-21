Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Yandex Put Options (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,814 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,437% compared to the typical volume of 118 put options.

YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yandex has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Yandex by 86.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Yandex by 161.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yandex during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Ride-Hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

