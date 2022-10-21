Analysts Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT at C$54.21

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBD.B shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The business jet manufacturer unveiled solid financial results in the second quarter, said analyst Benoit Poirier of Desjardins Securities.

He believes management’s full-year 2022 guidance is conservative and could be raised again as management delivers what it promised to improve the company’s profit margins.

“We remain optimistic on the short and long-term outlook for Bombardier and recommend that investors reconsider their view of the stock,” he wrote. Bombardier’s stock has fallen sharply since the title’s consolidation, before rebounding just over 10% on Thursday following the publication of financial results.

Benoit Poirier points out that the increase in demand is closely linked to the problems of commercial aviation which are pushing some customers to opt for business jets. Barclays upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “not updated” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Up 4.0 %

BBD.B opened at C$33.11 on Tuesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$54.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

