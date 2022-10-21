Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives C$13.48 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,675.60.

TSE:LUN opened at C$6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.86. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.24 and a 1-year high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$841.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

