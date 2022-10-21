Analysts Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) PT at $65.00

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $2,636,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 5,705 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $323,017.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,646 shares of company stock valued at $4,132,449. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,783.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 385,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after purchasing an additional 364,933 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 798.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFSI opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.34. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

