Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives $17.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,067.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,317,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609,820 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Vale Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3907 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

