Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$75.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$75.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$69.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Rogers Communications stock opened at C$52.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.22. The company has a market cap of C$26.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$50.53 and a 12 month high of C$80.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

