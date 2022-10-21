Brokerages Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target at $125.63

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.63.

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

NetEase Price Performance

NTES stock opened at $64.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. NetEase has a 12-month low of $63.03 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.84.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Institutional Trading of NetEase

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,000,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,197,000 after purchasing an additional 757,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,870,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,322,000 after purchasing an additional 281,489 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,849,000 after purchasing an additional 534,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,989,000 after purchasing an additional 216,897 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

