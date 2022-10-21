Analysts Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Price Target at C$65.50

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$65.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIF shares. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Altus Group and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

TSE:AIF opened at C$48.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$49.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.00. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$41.27 and a 52 week high of C$72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.82, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$206.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

