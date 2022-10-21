Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €265.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($270.41) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €350.00 ($357.14) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group set a €320.00 ($326.53) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at €292.20 ($298.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €286.61 and a 200 day moving average of €288.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €244.00 ($248.98) and a fifty-two week high of €315.35 ($321.79).

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

