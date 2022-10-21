Analysts Set Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) PT at $20.63

Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KN. Roth Capital lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Get Knowles alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Knowles by 1,698.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 1,505,412 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Knowles by 56.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,640,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after buying an additional 950,629 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 263.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 474,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 344,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 322,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KN stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.45. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Research analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.