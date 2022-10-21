Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $21.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

MDRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

Insider Activity at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $69,205.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,945 shares of company stock worth $360,569 over the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 21.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

