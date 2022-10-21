Brokerages Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT at $103.38

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Perficient from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Perficient from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.89 per share, with a total value of $44,445.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,801.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 151.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 846.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 376.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57. Perficient has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

