Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Receives $27.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Change Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -114.54, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.39 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. Analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 65.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 194,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Change Healthcare by 40.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Articles

