Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $145.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $145.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Qualys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total transaction of $954,591.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,650.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,672. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Qualys Stock Down 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.4% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Qualys by 0.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Qualys by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 3.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $130.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.93 and a 200-day moving average of $136.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.64. Qualys has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.