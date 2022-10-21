The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) Insider Richard Prickett Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) insider Richard Prickett purchased 10,000 shares of The City Pub Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($8,458.19).
The City Pub Group Stock Performance
Shares of The City Pub Group stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £78.29 million and a PE ratio of -26.43. The City Pub Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.50 ($1.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.17.
About The City Pub Group
