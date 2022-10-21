The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) Insider Richard Prickett Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC – Get Rating) insider Richard Prickett purchased 10,000 shares of The City Pub Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($8,458.19).

Shares of The City Pub Group stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £78.29 million and a PE ratio of -26.43. The City Pub Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 50 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.50 ($1.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.17.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 41 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

