Brokerages Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Price Target at GBX 1,004.67

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,004.67 ($12.14).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 1,045 ($12.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 925 ($11.18) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 880 ($10.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2,000.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 897.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 917.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11).

Hiscox Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 899 ($10.86) per share, with a total value of £16,496.65 ($19,933.12).

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.