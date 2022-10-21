Brokerages Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Price Target at GBX 1,004.67

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,004.67 ($12.14).
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 880 ($10.63) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 1,045 ($12.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 925 ($11.18) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Shares of HSX stock opened at GBX 880 ($10.63) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2,000.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 897.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 917.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11).
In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 899 ($10.86) per share, with a total value of £16,496.65 ($19,933.12).
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
