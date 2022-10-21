AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €31.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CS. Barclays set a €31.50 ($32.14) target price on AXA in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.16) target price on AXA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on AXA in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €24.29 ($24.79) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €23.91 and its 200 day moving average is €23.63. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($28.26).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.